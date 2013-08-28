Boehner: Obama Must Justify Syria Intervention

CHEAT SHEET
House Speaker John Boehner wrote a letter to President Obama demanding he answer questions about how a military intervention in Syria fits into the U.S.'s overall strategy and how the country will pay for the cost. Boehner's letter, dated August 28, also asked the president to explain why the administration doesn’t think it needs congressional approval to launch a military strike. “It is essential that you provide a clear, unambiguous explanation of how military action ... will secure U.S. objectives and how it fits into your overall policy,” Boehner wrote. A second letter, signed by 114 House lawmakers, requested that the president seek congressional authorization before deploying troops. Congress is not in session until September 9.