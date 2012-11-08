Boehner: Obamacare Is ‘Law of the Land’

CHEAT SHEET
Well that’s quite a turnaround. In an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer Thursday, House Speaker John Boehner called Obamacare “the law of the land.” When asked if it was still his mission to repeal the president’s signature legislation he said “I think the election changes that. It’s pretty clear that the president was reelected.” Even if Republicans can’t repeal the law, they may still try to change parts of it, Boehner said. Just a few hours later, Boehner’s spokesman walked back the comments, telling news outlets that the House Republicans are still committed to repealing the entire law.