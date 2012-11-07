Boehner: Rise Above Dysfunction

CHEAT SHEET
Making his first public speech following the reelection of President Obama, Republican House Speaker John Boehner said it’s time to get straight to business, especially with the deadline for reaching a deal on the fiscal cliff looming less than two months away. Boehner declared that the GOP is willing to accept “more revenue” as part of a fiscal deal, though he maintains that he’s still against tax hikes. Instead, he wants new revenue in the form of “reform” and “growth.” “Mr. President, this is your moment,” he said. “We are ready to be led … We want you to succeed.”