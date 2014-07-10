Boehner Takes First Step to Sue Obama

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Speaker.gov
Well, this is really happening. Speaker of the House John Boehner asked his chamber to authorize taking President Obama to court. The draft resolution alleges that Obama changed the Affordable Care Act, a law, without Congress voting. "No president should have the power to make laws on his or her own," Boehner said in a statement. (Obama delayed the employer mandate for insurance one year.) Next Wednesday, the House Rules Committee will hold its first hearing on the resolution, deciding whether or not to authorize a lawsuit. Earlier on Thursday, Obama addressed the GOP members calling for the suit at an event in Texas: "Really? Really? For what? You're going to sue me for doing my job?"