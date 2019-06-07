Lawmakers: Boeing Delayed Fix of Defective Cockpit Warning Light for Three Years

Boeing postponed fixing a defective cockpit warning light on its 737 Max aircraft for three years, U.S. lawmakers say. The light, which would reportedly alert pilots to problems between the two sensors that are believed to have played a role in two deadly crashes, was deemed defective in November 2017. According to Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) and Rick Larsen (D-WA), the company deferred fixing the issue until 2020. The data of these two sensors is a suspected contributing factor to the two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people total. The lawmakers said the company only accelerated their time table and let the Federal Aviation Administration know about the defect after the Indonesia plane crash. Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe told Reuters a safety review determined that the warning light defect would not affect airplane safety. “Based on the safety review, the update was scheduled for the MAX 10 entry into service in 2020,” Johndroe said. “We fell short in the implementation of the AoA Disagree alert and are taking steps to address these issues so they do not occur again.”