Boeing Knew About Safety Problems One Year Before Telling FAA: Report

A new report by The Wall Street Journal claims that Boeing officials knew there were potential problems with their cockpit safety-alert system about a year before the fatal October 2018 Lion Air crash in Indonesia. Citing industry and government officials, the Journal reports that it was only after the 737 Max jet was involved in the Ethiopian airline disaster this spring that is was “forthcoming with airlines about the problem.” The Federal Aviation Administration said the company then waited a further six weeks before disclosing the software error that caused the nose of the jets to dive, making it virtually impossible for pilots to override the system.