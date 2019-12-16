Report: Boeing Considering Suspending or Halting 737 MAX Production
Boeing is considering either suspending or halting production of its 737 MAX amid intense scrutiny over the corporation’s practices after two fatal crashes of the best-selling plane, The Wall Street Journal reports. The decision could be announced as soon as Monday, with Boeing’s management likely to choose suspending production altogether, which was discussed in a Sunday management meeting, the Journal reports. U.S. regulators have urged Boeing not to rush MAX’s return to service. Boeing cut production of the model in April by 20 percent, and it was grounded by regulators globally following the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, which left a total of 346 people dead. Further production cuts would inflate Boeing’s costs, spur layoffs, and largely impact the U.S. economy, as 800 jets would likely remain out of service for roughly a year. “We will continue to assess production decisions based on the timing and conditions of return to service, which will be based on regulatory approvals and may vary by jurisdiction,” a Boeing spokesman said.