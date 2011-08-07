CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FINALLY

    Boeing Rolls Out 787 Dreamliner

    Itsuo Inouye / AP Photo

    There was much hype, and then repeated delays, but Boeing has finally rolled out the 787 Dreamliner for delivery to Japan's All Nippon Airways. The Dreamliner is supposed to revolutionize air travel because it's made mostly of carbon composites, which means it's a lighter plane and can use 20 percent less fuel than similarly sized planes. It became the fastest-selling wide-body airliner, and was supposed to enter service in 2008. It's three years overdue and billions of dollars over budget, but Boeing said it is finally ready.

    Read it at Seattle Post-Intelligencer