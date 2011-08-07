Boeing Rolls Out 787 Dreamliner

CHEAT SHEET
There was much hype, and then repeated delays, but Boeing has finally rolled out the 787 Dreamliner for delivery to Japan's All Nippon Airways. The Dreamliner is supposed to revolutionize air travel because it's made mostly of carbon composites, which means it's a lighter plane and can use 20 percent less fuel than similarly sized planes. It became the fastest-selling wide-body airliner, and was supposed to enter service in 2008. It's three years overdue and billions of dollars over budget, but Boeing said it is finally ready.