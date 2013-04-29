Boeing: Wreckage Was From 9/11

CHEAT SHEET
Boeing confirmed that the piece of an aircraft found wedged between two buildings in Manhattan last week comes from one of the two Boeing planes used in the 9/11 attacks. The company said the wreckage, which came from underneath the wing of a plane, was connected to the attacks, but is unsure which plane it came from. Medical examiners are preparing to sift soil in the area for human remains, and police are investigating how the wing part came to be lodged between the buildings—a rope attached to it suggests it could have been lowered.