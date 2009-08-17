CHEAT SHEET
Some things can't be fixed by a big dance number. The Associated Press reports that U.S. officials detained Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for questioning at a U.S. airport, because his name was on a computer alert list. U.S. customs said the questioning was part of a routine process and took 66 minutes. In India, where the ability to avoid being frisked at airports is seen as a status symbol, fellow film stars, political leaders, and fans were outraged at the "humiliating" treatment. Ironically, Khan was traveling to the U.S. to promote his new movie My Name is Khan, about racial profiling of Muslims in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.