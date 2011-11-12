Bomb Threat at Penn State Stadium

CHEAT SHEET
Penn State is preparing for a fraught game today, with extra security brought onboard in case of a repeat of this week's student protests over Joe Paterno's firing. A called-in bomb threat was taken seriously, with police and dogs combing Beaver Stadium, but was ultimately discredited. It's not clear whether Paterno will attend the game, which will be coached by his former assistant, Tom Bradley. About half a dozen advertisers pulled commercials from ESPN's broadcast of the game, and two of Penn State's top recruits have said they'll attend other schools. The school says it plans to commemorate the victims allegedly abused by former coach Jerry Sandusky, and last night they held a vigil instead of the previously scheduled pep rally.