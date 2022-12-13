Bomb Threat Made to Chicago School Amid Far-Right Attacks Over LGBTQ Sex Ed
OUT OF CONTROL
A Chicago private school was evacuated Monday after an unsubstantiated bomb threat just days after far-right group Project Veritas targeted the school for its optional, LGBTQ+ inclusive sex education. The school received a threatening email that warned a bomb would be placed on the campus, leading classes to be canceled for the day. The threat “originated from out of the country,” officials said after an investigation by the school’s security team. Project Veritas had secretly recorded the school’s dean discussing a lesson to teach queer sex health, releasing a video that edited out the fact it was optional for students. Right-wing media, including Fox News, ran with the story as the growing trend of mislabeling LGBTQ+ people as “groomers” becomes a right-wing staple. The video was also promoted by a local Proud Boys chapter and Awake Illinois, who vandalized and attacked an Illinois bakery over a planned drag brunch in the summer. Project Veritas was banned from Twitter in 2021 for its repeated violation of the company’s standards, but recently allowed to return now that Elon Musk has the reins.