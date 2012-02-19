Bomber Kills 19 in Iraq

CHEAT SHEET
After a period of relative calm in Baghdad, peace was interrupted Sunday when a suicide car bomber killed at least 19 people at a checkpoint near a police training academy Sunday. A political crisis pitting Shiite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki against senior members of the Sunni opposition is creating tensions on the streets of Iraq, and on Thursday a panel of judges said 150 attacks were carried out by death squads under the command of Sunni Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi.