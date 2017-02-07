Bomber Kills 20 at Afghan Supreme Court

CHEAT SHEET
At least 19 people died when a suicide bomber struck Afghanistan’s supreme court Tuesday in the latest assault on the fragile country’s judiciary, the interior ministry said. The attacker, who entered on foot, allegedly targeted a side door of the building in downtown Kabul. Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said 41 people were wounded. At least 10 victims are in critical condition. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but several sources said it had the hallmarks of a Taliban bombing. “When I heard a bang, I rushed toward the supreme court’s parking lot to find my brother who works there,” said a witness. His brother survived, he said, “Unfortunately, several people were killed and wounded.”