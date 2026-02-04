Bombshell Revelation Shows MAGA-Coded CBS Boss Stood by Epstein Shame ‘Star’

The embattled editor-in-chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss, appears to be standing by her new “star” contributor after all, despite his deep ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Weiss has yet to comment on the revelations that the network’s new “longevity guru” Peter Attia, 52, appears more than 1,500 times in the Epstein files.

“P---y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though,” he wrote the disgraced financier in a 2016 email exchange.

CBS News Chief Bari Weiss is at odds with Paramount corporate over whether Jeffrey Epstein associate Peter Attia can credibly give medical advice. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press

Another message revealed that when Attia’s infant son was hospitalized in the ICU in 2017, the podcaster ignored his wife’s pleas to fly home from New York to San Diego, and instead made plans to meet with Epstein the next day.

Despite her silence in the face of growing criticism, the MAGA-adjacent Weiss did appear to have quietly acknowledged the public outrage surrounding Attia’s new relationship with the network after CBS shelved plans to re-air a 60 Minutes interview that featured him.

It turns out, though, that Weiss was not the one who pulled the episode, Status reported.

The decision came from the newsmagazine’s executive producer, Tanya Simon, in the latest sign that Weiss has effectively decided to keep Attia on, even if she’s hesitant to formally announce her position, Status editor Oliver Darcy reported.

It’s a strange hill to die on, Darcy notes, given that Attia is not an “indispensable on-air personality.”

In the meantime, CBS’s parent company Paramount is adamant that he’s a liability, a Paramount insider told The Wrap earlier this week.

Peter Attia's email to Epstein. Department of Justice

Peter Attia's email to Epstein. Department of Justice

The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.

Attia was announced as one of several contributors intended to “elevate” the network just a few days before the Department of Justice released the latest tranche of documents related to its long-running investigation into Epstein.

Weiss, however, has insisted that she doesn’t want to cut ties with the Canadian-born wellness influencer because doing so would be “giving in to the mob,” The Wrap reported.

Paramount corporate, however, says that Attia’s hiring is a human resources matter, and that he can’t credibly give medical advice after maintaining a close friendship with a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Peter Attia has suggested he was so was starstruck by Jeffrey Epstein's house, plane, and connections that he ignored his sex offender status. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

On Monday, Attia posted a self-pitying “explanation” of his relationship with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

“I was not involved in any criminal activity,” Attia wrote in a statement posted to X.com. “My interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone. I was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present for any sex parties.”

“That said, I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me,” he continued.