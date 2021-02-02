‘Bon Appetit’ Removes Misguided Seafood Canning Video
CANNED
Bon Appetit magazine removed a video demonstrating seafood canning after experts pointed out that the technique used could lead to deadly botulism. Host Brad Leone conducted the tutorial on canning mussels and lobster for his series “It’s Alive,” which shows viewers how to pickle and preserve different foods, using the water-bath method, in which jars of food are placed in water that slowly heats up. But according to the FDA and legions of commenters correcting Leone, the water-bath method is dangerous when used with meat or seafood because it can foster the growth of the bacteria that cause botulism. The publication removed the video from its various channels, and Leone wrote on Instagram, “I apologize and if you did see the recent it’s alive episode—please don’t water bath your cans. I Apologize again and will do better as a teacher and student of food.” Bon Appetit posted a similar apology.