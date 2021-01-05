Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Has Now Died—a Day After Bizarre Premature Death Notice

Read it at TMZ
Two days after her PR team and her partner announced her death, former Bond girl and That 70s Show star Tanya Roberts has actually died. The 65-year-old’s team initially said she died on Sunday and even described her final moments but they then admitted on Monday that she was still alive. Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien, told TMZ he thought he saw Roberts close her eyes and “fade away” on Sunday and he assumed she had died. He then passed the news on to her PR rep, who released a statement. However, he got a call from the hospital on Monday, while he was mid-interview with Inside Edition, saying Roberts was still alive. Doctors called O’Brien again around 9 p.m. Monday night to tell him that Roberts had just died.