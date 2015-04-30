Bono: Apple Backlash was Privacy Issue

U2 frontman Bono blamed the backlash over Apple imposing his band’s album Songs of Innocence on iTunes users as misdirected anger over privacy rights. U2 and Apple came under fire when 500 million people found the album automatically downloaded to their iTunes library, prompting Bono to issue an apology and Apple to direct people how to delete it. “I think Apple and we got a lot of the backlash that was headed to Big Tech for knowing too much about us. But in fact, Apple is not interested in every search you ever made—it’s only interested in your music, so it’s not fair to tar them with that brush. And as a person who’s been a lifelong member of Amnesty International, of all human-rights crimes I think that this kind of unwanted mail, if it’s at the top of your list or even halfway up it, your life is really fantastic.”
