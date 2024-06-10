Book Reveals How Trump Really Feels About ‘Beautiful’ Taylor Swift
NO BAD BLOOD?
Donald Trump has revealed how he really feels about Taylor Swift, telling the Variety editor Ramin Setoodeh that he finds the pop megastar to be “unusually beautiful” even though it’s clear she “doesn’t like Trump.” That remark came during a sit-down interview for Setoodeh’s book about Trump’s time on The Apprentice, where his fame skyrocketed and he became a household name. It’s unclear what the musician had to do with Trump’s time on reality TV, but he spoke at length about Swift, who has become a politically polarizing figure who’s bashed Trump and is rumored to be mulling another Joe Biden endorsement this fall. In addition to calling Swift “very beautiful” twice, Trump also suggested that, deep down, she is a conservative who is only pretending to support Democrats for her financial benefit. “She is liberal, or is that just an act?” he reportedly asked Setoodeh. “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.” Setoodeh said he pointed out that Swift hasn’t produced a country album since Red in 2012, and Trump later conceded he doesn’t know Swift’s music well.