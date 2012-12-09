0
Booker Might Challenge Chris Christie
You know him as Newark's 'super mayor,' but Cory Booker might soon become a super governor or a super senator. On 'Face the Nation,' Booker said he's contemplating a run against Chris Christie for governor in 2013, but is also considering a senate bid in 2014.
