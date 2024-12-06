Booted George Santos Back on Capitol Hill as ‘Santos Claus’

Santos Claus wasn’t going to let a little thing like expulsion prevent him from returning to Capitol Hill for the start of the festive season.

A year ago, his alter ego George Santos fled the House amid allegations of fraud and fibbing, saying: “To hell with this place.”

But the former GOP congressman was back on Thursday in full Santa outfit spreading some bipartisan cheer.

Santos was billed as the “celebrity Santa Claus” at Rep. Tim Burchett’s annual 15-minute Christmas party, and he made the most of his latest 15 minutes of fame.

“It was absolutely fabulous to bring joy to the broken spirits of Capitol Hill,” he wrote on X.

“Santos-Claus is giving Santa-claus the run for his money… Who said the immigrant class doesn’t outwork the white folks? Merry Christmas and Happiest of Holidays everyone!”

Some of his old colleagues even seemed happy to see Santos.

“Yes Virginia, there is a Santos Claus! Great to share just some bipartisan holiday spirit at @RepTimBurchett‘s fifteen-minute holiday party,” posted Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

House Speaker Mike Johnson even made a brief appearance at the briefest of parties.

Santos admitted he “did not wake up in a jolly mood” before heading back to the place where he was kicked out last December after a damning ethics report led to a bipartisan 311 to 114 vote in favor of expelling him.

As Santos Claus left Thursday’s party, he was heard remarking: “I have PTSD from this place.”

On Friday, he posted: “Good morning from the swamp!!! I feel gross waking up here.”

He may have to give the party a miss next year. Santos is being sentenced on Feb. 7, 2025, after pleading guilty in August to two federal cases of fraud. He could face a sentence of up to six to eight years behind bars.