Matt Gaetz Is Now On Cameo Offering ‘Advice’

Matt Gaetz’s hectic week-and-a-half after being named Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general came to an end Friday when he joined Cameo.

The former Florida congressman signed up Friday through a referral, a site spokesperson told the Daily Beast. Gaetz is offering video messages for a minimum of $500. Customers can hear him give advice, give a pep talk, answer a question, or wish someone a happy birthday.

“I served in Congress,” Gaetz’s bio reads. “Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker.”

Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for the nation’s top law enforcement job on Thursday, saying the controversy over allegations of sex with a minor and paying for sex were a “distraction” to the Trump-Vance transition team.

Gaetz denies those allegations, and a federal investigation into sex trafficking and statutory rape closed in Feb. 2023 without charges being brought against him.

The Trump ally isn’t the first disgraced former member of Congress to head over to Cameo recently.

Former New York Rep. George Santos, a habitually lying felon who faces at least two years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, signed up shortly after he was expelled from Congress in December 2023. For awhile, at least, he was charging $400, and making well more than what had been his congressional salary of $174,000.

One individual requesting videos from Santos—using aliases—turned out to be Jimmy Kimmel, who then played them on his late night show as part of a bit called, “Will Santos Say It?”

Maybe now Kimmel has another ex-congressman to rib.