Matt Gaetz has killed off growing speculation he may be headed back to Congress in January.

The scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker, who pulled out of the running to be Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday, told the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Friday that he does “not intend to join the 119th Congress.”

Gaetz, 42, said he’s instead eyeing a “new perch” that will enable him to still “be in the fight,” adding that he plans “to be a big voice but not as an elected member of the government.”

It’s unclear what new position Gaetz—who has denied recent accusations he paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl—is eyeing, but his comment tampers rumors that he might return to Congress as either a representative in his old northwest Florida seat—which he won re-election to earlier this month—or as a senator to replace Marco Rubio, who was appointed to be Trump’s secretary of state.

That second scenario would require Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint Gaetz to the role—something many politicos said was likely a long shot, especially with so many in the MAGA world pushing for Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be handed the position.