Borat has made his return to America, just in time for the worst year on record. Filmed throughout the summer of 2020, 14 years later he's back for a new movie—in the face of the pandemic, in the middle of the election, and at the heart of the chaos. America has changed, but Borat hasn’t. Watch what happens in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, brought to you by Amazon Studios on October 23rd only on Prime Video.