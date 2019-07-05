CHEAT SHEET
Border Agents Forced Migrant to Carry ‘I Like Men’ Sign: Report
A Honduran migrant was allegedly forced by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents to hold up a sign reading “I like men” in an attempt to humiliate him at a Texas processing station, according to emails CNN said it obtained. On March 5, an agent said he saw one of his fellow agents hand a note to a migrant and instruct him to parade through the detention center holding it. The witnessing agent wrote an email to his supervisor, writing that there were many incidents of this “unprofessional” nature in which officers behaved poorly and management turned a blind eye. Per the email, two senior Border Patrol agents and five other agents witnessed the incident and did nothing. Earlier in July, a ProPublica report revealed a secret Facebook group for U.S. border agents in which migrant deaths were mocked. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chief Kevin McAleenan announced he would be investigating the group.