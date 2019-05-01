Border Patrol Arrests More Than 600 Migrants in One Night

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its agents arrested more than 600 migrants in the early morning hours on Tuesday. In a press release, the agency said agents caught one group of 424 migrants in Sunland Park, New Mexico just after midnight Tuesday, adding that the group mainly consisted of “Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.” Other agents at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry later arrested another group of 230 migrants at around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, which was also said to be comprised primarily of families and minors from Central America. CBP said the migrants were brought to the country by “unscrupulous smugglers,” who were willing to “exploit innocent human lives in order to enhance their illicit activities[.]”