Border Patrol Finds Abandoned 3-Year-Old With Name and Phone Number Written on Shoes

Border Patrol agents found an abandoned 3-year-old boy “alone and crying” in a Texas cornfield early Wednesday morning. The kid had his name and a phone number scrawled onto his shoes, according to a tweet from CBP, and have appealed for help to find his family. The distressed boy was found in the Rio Grande Valley near Brownsville, Texas. Rudy Karish, the chief Border Patrol agent in the area, told NBC News he believes the boy was left by smugglers who ran away and left the boy alone when they were approached by agents. The boy is reportedly in “good spirits” after having watched movies at the border station. “Early this morning, USBP Agents found a 3-year-old boy alone and crying in a corn field in TX,” CBP wrote on Twitter. “He had his name & phone numbers written on his shoes. CBP is attempting to reach his family. We believe the boy was with a larger group that ran when they encountered Agents.”