Border Patrol Releases Pulitzer-Winner

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
The U.S. Border Patrol released Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and immigration activist Jose Antonio Vargas after detaining him in Texas on Tuesday. Vargas has lived and worked in the U.S. for years without legal documentation (though he travels on a passport from the Philippines). The Border Patrol, which works alongside TSA agents at McCallen Airport, said he was taken to a patrol station to be processed and given a notice to appear before an immigration judge. "I want to thank everyone who stands by me and the undocumented immigrants of south Texas and across the country. Our daily lives are filled with fear in simple acts such as getting on an airplane to go home to our family," Vargas said in a statement.