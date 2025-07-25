Cheat Sheet
1

Border State Pleads With Canadians to Keep Crossing

DON’T ABANDON US
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.25.25 12:10PM EDT 
Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House on May 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is urging Canadians to keep coming to his state amid a steep decline in visitors from the north during the second Trump administration. According to Axios, 28 percent fewer Canadian residents have crossed the border by car so far this year compared with the same point in 2024. “More than half of Minnesota’s international visitors come from Canada,” Walz said in a statement. “We value that connection and the many ways our cultures overlap—from hockey to fishing, and from buffalo plaid to a bold winter spirit. We want our Canadian neighbors [to] know they’re not just welcome here—they’re encouraged to visit and continue our long friendship.” The former vice presidential candidate’s plea comes as Trump continues to menace Canada with severe tariffs, with the president signaling on Friday morning that he’s not especially interested in reaching a deal with one of his nation’s biggest trading partners. “I think Canada could be one where they’ll just pay tariffs, not really a negotiation,” he said. “We don’t have a deal with Canada. We haven’t been focused on that.”

Read it at Axios

2
Dan Aykroyd Shares Real Reason He Skipped ‘SNL50’
MIA
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 11:11AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 11:10AM EDT 
Dan Aykroyd
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Original Saturday Night Live cast member Dan Aykroyd was one of the key alums missing from the show’s massive 50th anniversary special earlier this year, and he’s finally revealed the real reason why. The 73-year-old told Entertainment Weekly that he simply wanted to watch from the comfort of his home. “I wanted to watch the show beginning to end,” he told the site. “I knew if I was there, I’d be in a dressing room, I’d be working. I wanted to see it live,” he continued, “I wanted to be at home.” As one of the most well-known SNL alums and the only living original cast member who did not attend, the Ghostbusters star caused a stir online when he encouraged his fans to watch the SNL50 special but offered no explanation for why he wasn’t attending the show at the time. Aykroyd’s rep eventually told Variety he wouldn’t attend because of “prior commitments.” Months later, he’s revealed that commitment was to be at home in his living room. “I’m a fan of the show today, and I watch it all the time,” he added. “I love these new players; I think they’re just great. I just wanted to see and live nostalgically with my family in my own home, eating my own popcorn.” Other notable alums who didn’t attend the show included Bill Hader, Dana Carvey, and Colin Quinn, on account of scheduling conflicts or, in the case of Carvey, a poorly timed case of the flu.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

3
Venice Residents Buy Island to Escape Tourists
QUICK GETAWAY
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 11:34AM EDT 
Venice, Italy gondolier in front of Poveglia Island
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Venetians are getting creative when it comes to escaping tourists. An activist group of the city’s residents have successfully bid to take over part of the nearby island Poveglia in August with plans to convert it into a park. Poveglia per Tutti (Poveglia for Everyone) has been awarded a six year lease on the land after it challenged residents of Venice to help stump up the cash with a “€99 for 99 years” campaign. The campaign garnered more than 4,600 donors, but the group will pay only €1,000 a year for the lease. Poveglia has been abandoned since 1990 and was once a plague pit, but that hasn’t deterred Venetians determined to escape the 30 million tourists estimated to visit the city every year. Officials have in recent years banned cruise ships from docking in the city and introduced a €5 entry fee but that has done little to slow the tourism trade. Now, Venetians are looking to get away instead.

View of the 19th century Venetian geriatric hospital on May 2, 2014 in Poveglia island in the Venice lagoon, Italy.
View of the 19th century Venetian geriatric hospital on May 2, 2014 in Poveglia island in the Venice lagoon, Italy. Marco Di Lauro/Getty
Read it at The Times

4
Elephant Charges Safari Tourists on Boat in Crocodile River
WHITE KNUCKLE RIDE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 11:38AM EDT 
BOTSWANA - 2025/06/04: African elephants (Loxodonta africana) drinking water at a waterhole in the Savuti area in Chobe National Park, Botswana. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
BOTSWANA - 2025/06/04: African elephants (Loxodonta africana) drinking water at a waterhole in the Savuti area in Chobe National Park, Botswana. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images) Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tourists in Botswana were left scared for their lives when an enraged elephant almost sent them tumbling into a crocodile-infested river. Video footage shows the safari boat accidentally sailing too close to a female elephant feeding on reeds in the marshy waters, causing them to make a hasty retreat with the beast hot on their tail. As the elephant advanced, the guide attempted to reverse, but the engine suddenly stalled, leaving the group vulnerable. The guide, initially calm, shouted, “When she comes close, we are going to zoom forward!,” but their plans faltered when the elephant closed in rapidly, intent on flipping the boat. With a loud trumpet, the 5-ton beast hooked her tusks under the aluminum vessel, lifting it skyward and causing the tourists to tumble from their seats, dropping cameras as the boat came dangerously close to capsizing. Miraculously, the tusks slid free, and the boat crashed back into the crocodile-filled waters without any serious injuries.

Read it at Daily Mail

5
Cancer Carer Scammed Millions for Kim Jong Un From Suburban Home
LITTLE LAPTOP MAN
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.25.25 12:24PM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 12:19PM EDT 
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
KCNA/Reuters

An American woman has been jailed for eight years for scamming millions of dollars for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s regime in an elaborate fraud. Christina Chapman, 50, from Litchfield Park, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, conned 300 companies by providing them with remote workers they thought were 68 genuine American workers—but who were actually North Koreans using stolen identities. She pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced Thursday to eight years in court in D.C. In total, federal prosecutors said, the communist dictatorship took $17 million from 300 American companies, some of them on the Fortune 500 list. The unnamed companies were described as including a car maker, a “media and entertainment company,” a Silicon Valley firm, and a luxury retailer. The fake IT workers even targeted two federal agencies. Chapman laundered the work and the con by “hosting” 90 laptops in her suburban home. The American companies sent their laptops to her home, believing that was the address for the genuine Americans. She then set them up to be operated remotely from North Korea. Acting U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. Jeanine Pirro—the former Fox News host known as “Judge Jeanine”—said the victims were “quintessential American companies.” The case is among the country’s largest North Korean IT scams. Chapman claimed she took on the job to afford treatment for her cancer-ridden mother, according to court documents.

Read it at Politico

6
Rebel Wilson Sued by Production Company Over Directorial Debut Film
LEGAL DRAMA
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 11:25AM EDT 
Rebel Wilson attends the premiere of "The Deb" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Jeremy Chan/WireImage/Getty Images

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been sued by a production company involved in her directorial debut film, The Deb. U.K.-based AI Film filed against Wilson in the New South Wales Supreme Court this week alleging that the actress deliberately obstructed the release of the film and made defamatory statements that led to financial and reputational damage, The Guardian reported. The legal drama started last year when Wilson accused her fellow producers of sexual misconduct, embezzlement, and hampering the film’s distribution on social media. Actress Charlotte MacInnes, who appears in the film, dismissed Wilson’s allegations, calling them “false and absurd,” while producers Vince Holden, Amanda Ghost, and Gregor Cameron filed a suit against Wilson for defamation in Los Angeles. Wilson’s U.S. lawyers have since said the first-time director is in talks to buy the film and all associated rights. The Pitch Perfect star spoke out about the lawsuit on her Instagram Story, writing: “Apparently I’m being sued in Australia? It makes no sense. As the director, producer and co-star who nurtured a project called The Deb for five years from a three-page idea into a gorgeous feature film—I wish nothing more than to have this film released and have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this to happen.” She dismissed the suit as “continued bullying and harassment” from the producers.

7
Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets Towards His All-Time Low
TRUMP SLUMP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 10:39AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Winning the AI Race" summit hosted by All‑In Podcast and Hill & Valley Forum at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed executive orders related to his Artificial Intelligence Action Plan during the event. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump’s job approval rating has dropped to 37 percent—his lowest mark of his second term and just above the all-time low of 34 percent he logged at the end of his first. The latest Gallup poll, conducted July 7–21, shows Trump has already lost 10 percentage points with U.S. adults since returning to office in January. Independent voters in particular are souring fast, with approval among that key bloc having tumbled 17 points since January to 29 percent, matching his lowest score with them across both terms. Republican support remains high, holding steady around 90 percent, while Democrats gave him a dismal job approval rating of just 2 percent this month—which is actually an improvement from the 1 percent they gave him in June. The slump follows Trump’s signing of the sweeping “One Big Beautiful Bill” on July 4—a legislation package packed with trade tariffs, federal workforce cuts, and rollbacks of electric vehicle subsidies. The bill has drawn heat from moderates and clean energy advocates alike. Trump has dismissed poor polling in the past as “fake,” but the numbers are replicated in several polls, on immigration and other issues.

Read it at Gallup

8
Mom of Taylor Swift’s Last Ex Has Some Choice Words for the Star
TORTURED MOMS DEPARTMENT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 10:53AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) Robert Kamau/GC Images

The mother of the last of Taylor Swift’s exes threw shade at the singer during an interview Thursday, claiming she is relieved to no longer be part of the pop star’s life. Swift briefly dated The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy in 2023, and although their romance was reportedly “always casual,” the singer nevertheless dedicated large chunks of her subsequent album to spilling the beans on their relationship, earning the ire of mom Denise Welch. “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” Welch, an actress and TV personality in the U.K., told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! to gasps from the studio audience. “Not that I have anything against her at all!” she clarified. “It was just—it was tricky.” She added: “She—listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.” Welch said that despite the infamy that comes from dating Swift and having intimate moments shared with millions of people worldwide, “Matty has taken it all in completely good grace.” Healy is “very happy with his amazing fiancée, Gabriette, who is gorgeous, so we’ve moved on,” she said.

Read it at People

9
Trump Takes Petty Revenge Over His Gulf Renaming Snub
SPITEFUL
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 7:33AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 4:58AM EDT 
A copy of a the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit order against the Associated Press, is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall at the entrance of the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order announes that the Trump administration could block The Associated Press from covering the president in certain spaces. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A copy of a the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit order against the Associated Press, is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall at the entrance of the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order announes that the Trump administration could block The Associated Press from covering the president in certain spaces. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is taking gloating to a new level, installing a framed and signed document trolling the Associated Press in the White House press briefing room. The new wall decor is the first page of a June 6 appeals court decision that favored Trump in his battle with the AP, allowing him to continue barring AP journalists from certain events amid a pending lawsuit from the news organization. Trump’s signature is scribbled across the document in his trademark Sharpie. He celebrated the decision at the time as a “Big WIN.” Since February, the AP’s access to events in the Oval Office and Air Force One has been limited by the White House after it refused to align its copy rules with Trump’s order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Tuesday that it would keep in place the earlier decision. Though the White House has taken a victory lap, the legal battle is far from over. The appeals court will weigh the merits of the case this fall. An AP spokesperson said, “We are disappointed by today’s procedural decision but remain focused on the strong district court opinion in support of free speech as we have our case heard.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: A copy of a the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit order against the Associated Press is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order says that Trump may continue to bar the Associated Press from some White House media events while the news agency's lawsuit against the administration moves forward. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A copy of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit order hanging in the press briefing room. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

10
Cop Suspended After Allegedly Sleeping Through Nude Boat Joyrider’s Dramatic Escape
BARE THE CONSEQUENCES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 8:43AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 8:20AM EDT 
Stephen Blasetti, the man accused of stealing a boat for a naked joyride, escaped from a hospital in disguise.
WABC YouTube

The police officer entrusted with guarding an arrested nude Hudson River boat joyride suspect has been suspended without pay after allegedly falling asleep and allowing him to escape disguised as a doctor. Stephen Blasetti, 36, sneaked out of New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights, Manhattan, where he was about to have a psychiatric evaluation following the arrest. He made his cunning escape wearing a physician’s coat, facemask, and no shoes, after reportedly slipping off his cuffs and then sneaking past his police guard while they nodded off, according to WABC. “The incident is under internal review. The officer involved is currently suspended without pay,” a spokesperson for the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Delaney Kempner, told the Daily Beast. Blasetti was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a boat without any clothes on and taking it for a joyride in the Hudson River. Images published by the New York Post show a nude man, believed to be Blasetti, being escorted by harbour cops along a pontoon, while security camera footage from inside the hospital and the street outside shows him wearing medical garb to make his escape. He was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and reckless endangerment.

Read it at WABC

