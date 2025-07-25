Border State Pleads With Canadians to Keep Crossing
DON’T ABANDON US
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is urging Canadians to keep coming to his state amid a steep decline in visitors from the north during the second Trump administration. According to Axios, 28 percent fewer Canadian residents have crossed the border by car so far this year compared with the same point in 2024. “More than half of Minnesota’s international visitors come from Canada,” Walz said in a statement. “We value that connection and the many ways our cultures overlap—from hockey to fishing, and from buffalo plaid to a bold winter spirit. We want our Canadian neighbors [to] know they’re not just welcome here—they’re encouraged to visit and continue our long friendship.” The former vice presidential candidate’s plea comes as Trump continues to menace Canada with severe tariffs, with the president signaling on Friday morning that he’s not especially interested in reaching a deal with one of his nation’s biggest trading partners. “I think Canada could be one where they’ll just pay tariffs, not really a negotiation,” he said. “We don’t have a deal with Canada. We haven’t been focused on that.”