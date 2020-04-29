Boris Johnson and Girlfriend Carrie Symonds Announce Birth of Healthy Baby Boy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning,” Sky News reports. The couple announced at the end of February that Symonds was pregnant and that they were engaged to be married. Johnson has had a turbulent personal life, splitting with his wife Marina Wheeler in 2018, and the new baby is thought to be at least his sixth child, although he has never publicly confirmed how many children he has. Johnson only returned to work on Monday after spending time in intensive care battling the coronavirus, while Symonds suffered from COVID-19 symptoms during her pregnancy. She tweeted at the time: “Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.”