Boris Johnson Desperately Clings to Power After Sexual Abuse ‘Cover Up’—but for How Long?

After losing two of his most senior ministers in a matter of minutes on Tuesday, an aide reportedly asked Boris Johnson if he was going to resign.

“Fuck that,” he replied.

The humiliating losses from Johnson’s cabinet came as he apologized on television for his latest scandal: his appointment of Chris Pincher, an alleged serial sex offender, to a key government role, and then lying about having ever known of any allegations against Pincher.

Both of the bombshell resignations partly blamed Johnson’s flagrant disregard for accountability. Rishi Sunak, Britain’s outgoing finance minister, said a government is expected to meet some basic standards of competence and seriousness. “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” Sunak said. Sajid Javid, Johnson’s appointed health minister, said he could no longer serve in the government “in good conscience,” adding that the British public “rightly expect integrity from their Government.” Chris Skidmore, a Tory lawmaker, branded Johnson’s actions an “effective cover up of sexual abuse” in an excoriating open letter calling for colleagues to topple the prime minister on Wednesday.

It’s curious that his close cabinet colleagues would suddenly find Johnson’s leadership intolerably lacking in integrity in the wake of the latest scandal. After all, Johnson has made malfeasance—and getting away with it—into something like a performance art. Before the Pincher scandal, mysteriously vanishing reports in the British media alleged that Johnson had tried to give a high-paid government job to his then-mistress-now-wife Carrie while he was foreign minister. Also in June, his ethics adviser stood down over a plan to protect British industry that would “deliberately breach” Johnson’s own ministerial code. And this came in the wake of the Partygate scandal, in which Johnson was found to have attended a series of alcohol-fueled lockdown-breaking parties inside Downing Street. The list goes on and on.

So why the sudden pangs of conscience about integrity? A damning double electoral defeat at the end of June—seen as an important barometer for Johnson’s popularity—just might have something to do with it.

Other resignations followed Sunak and Javid’s on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning—including the solicitor general, two education ministers, and even the trade envoys to Kenya and Morocco—and more could well be on the way. But while hemorrhaging cabinet lawmakers on the grounds of integrity might be enough to topple most prime ministers, this is Boris Johnson: a man who, according to his critics, has turned No. 10 into a machine for defending his interests instead of the interests of the British people. He quickly reshuffled his cabinet Tuesday evening to replace the leavers and looks set to cling on to power.

At least until he’s forced. After narrowly failing to oust Johnson in a vote of no confidence last month, rebel lawmakers in the Conservative party are believed to be sharpening their knives once again, fearing they’ll be annihilated at the next general election if Johnson remains the leader. They’ll feel emboldened by this week’s high-profile resignations and will look to use party rules to mount a new bid to defenestrate their prime minister.

Of course, it’s entirely possible Johnson will see the writing on the wall and resign of his own volition. But for now at least, it looks like the Johnson circus will go on for at least a little longer. The question is: How long?