COVID Protest Leader Asks for Order Against Assaulted Journalist
Heshy Tischler, a pro-Trump provocateur who led a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Brooklyn’s Borough Park, asked a judge for a restraining order against a journalist who was attacked by the mob. The New York Daily News reports that the court rejected Tischler’s request and instead issued a restraining ordering him to stay away from the reporter, Jacob Kornbluh—who says he was hit and kicked by Tischler’s supporters last week. Tischler was arrested Sunday night and charged with inciting a riot and unlawful imprisonment; soon after, his fans converged on Kornbluh’s home, chanting that he was a snitch. After being arraigned, Tischler was released on Monday evening.