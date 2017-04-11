Boston ‘Globe’ Finds Romney’s Real ‘Binders Full of Women’

The notorious “binders full of women” mentioned by Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during a 2012 debate have been unearthed by The Boston Globe. Romney was lampooned for mentioning the documents during a question about workplace inequality. In a bid to tout his efforts to hire more women during his tenure as Massachusetts governor, he said: “I went to a number of women’s groups and said, ‘Can you help us find folks?’ and they brought us whole binders full of women.” The line provided great fodder for pundits and late-night comics alike. Five years later, a former Romney aide has reportedly shared the actual white, three-ring binders with the Globe. They contain 200 cover letters, résumés, and notes about women candidates, many of whom were interviewed or hired.
