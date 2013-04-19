CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Manhunt

    Boston Lockdown Lifted Briefly

    Boston Globe via Getty

    Massachusetts state police lifted a citywide lockdown of Boston Friday evening at a press conference, but put it back into effect as police reportedly cornered the suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts. Boston had come to a virtual standstill after the order was given Friday morning, with transportation systems closing and residents told to stay indoors. As of the police announcement at 6 p.m. on Friday, Boston transit returned to service and people were no longer advised to take shelter in their homes.

    Read it at The Daily Beast