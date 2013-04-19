Boston Lockdown Lifted Briefly

CHEAT SHEET
Massachusetts state police lifted a citywide lockdown of Boston Friday evening at a press conference, but put it back into effect as police reportedly cornered the suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts. Boston had come to a virtual standstill after the order was given Friday morning, with transportation systems closing and residents told to stay indoors. As of the police announcement at 6 p.m. on Friday, Boston transit returned to service and people were no longer advised to take shelter in their homes.