19-Year-Old Killed in Boston Officer-Involved Shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston on Monday evening. Witnesses told police that the victim fired gunshots at two Boston police officers before he was fatally shot. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the officers were not struck by gunfire. Witnesses also told local news station WCVB that they heard approximately eight gunshots in the exchange, which transpired near 10 Penhallow St. Around the time of the officer-involved shooting, another shooting occurred a few blocks away at Doherty-Gibson Playground. Police said another man was shot but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. It is unclear whether the two shootings are related.