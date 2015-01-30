Boston Tickets John Kerry on Shoveling

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Boston is not cutting any breaks. Officials issued Secretary of State John Kerry a ticket for neglecting to shovel his sidewalk Thursday, according to Citizens Connect, a website run by the city. The website enables citizens to upload complaints, and one was submitted Jan. 28 with an image of a snowy sidewalk outside Kerry’s Beacon Hill townhouse. Failure to remove snow and ice from a sidewalk may result in a fine of $50 per day, according to Boston’s Inspectional Services Department. Kerry was in Washington at the time the ticket was issued.