Both Sides Report Progress in Strike

Both sides were optimistic late Wednesday after talks between the Chicago teachers union and school board ended—with leaders of both sides saying they hoped school would be back in session by Friday. “We feel like we’re in a pretty good place, we’ve got a lot of progress today,” said Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis, while School Board president said there were “really good discussions and proposals on the most difficult issues.” Meanwhile, smaller rallies were held at schools throughout the city on Wednesday, in contrast to the mass demonstrations on the first two days of the strike. The teachers face an uphill battle for support every day the strike lasts, with over 350,000 students locked out of school.