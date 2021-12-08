Botoxed, Surgically Lifted Camels Banned From Beauty Contest
HUMP DAY
Saudi authorities have clamped down on a camel scandal, disqualifying more than 40 of the humped animals from the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival beauty contest after discovering they had been given Botox shots or had face and hump lifts. The month-long festival sees jurors tasked with awarding beauty prizes worth more than $66 million for the best shaped heads, necks, humps and posture, as well as judging their often elaborate costumes. But organizers say that each year camel owners go to even greater extremes to make their beasts beautiful by stretching their lips and noses, boosting their humps, and even inflating body parts with rubber bands. “The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” the Saudi Press agency reported.