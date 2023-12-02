CHEAT SHEET
Bowen Yang Gives Update After Taking Mental Health Break
‘I POWERED THROUGH’
Bowen Yang of SNL told Page Six that his “mental health is great” after announcing in July that he was taking a break from his podcast, Las Culturistas, to treat his depersonalization—a condition where people have out-of-body experiences and a distortion of reality, common in those who have experienced trauma. Yang has spoken publicly about his early trauma from his parents sending him to gay conversion therapy when he was 17. Now, he says he has a healthy relationship with his parents and is ready for the holiday season. “I had a really rough patch and people were very patient with me. It’s hard but you know, I barreled through,” he said. “I powered through.”