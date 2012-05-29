Boxer Paul Williams Paralyzed

Boxer Paul Williams has been left paralyzed after a motorcycle accident near Atlanta this weekend, his manager confirmed Monday. Williams, 30, has no feeling below his waist, said the fighter’s manager, George Peterson. Peterson said the accident occurred on Sunday morning when Williams swerved to avoid making contact with a vehicle and lost control of the motorcycle. He was estimated to be going about 75 miles per hour. Williams had been in Marietta, Ga., for his brother’s wedding, and the accident occurred on the way home from the bachelor party. Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to stabilize his spinal column. Peterson said that “in terms of [Williams] walking again ... that will never happen,” but the fighter does have full use of his upper body.
