Boy Admits He Didn’t Go to Heaven

The young boy at the center of bestselling book The Boy Who Came Back from Heaven has admitted that he made the whole story up. Alex Malarkey’s story of visiting angels and heaven after being injured in a car crash when he was 6 years old was billed as “a supernatural encounter that will give you new insights on heaven, angels, and hearing the voice of God,” but publisher Tyndale House is now taking the book “and all ancillary products” out of print. Malarkey wrote an open letter to retailer LifeWay explaining the situation: “I said I went to heaven because I thought it would get me attention. When I made the claims that I did, I had never read the Bible. People have profited from lies, and continue to. They should read the Bible, which is enough. The Bible is the only source of truth. Anything written by man cannot be infallible.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10