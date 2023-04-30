‘Boy Meets World’ Star Says He Got Fired After Refusing to Strip for Marvel Director
INAPPROPRIATE
“Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence claimed that his agency cut him off after he refused to pose nude for a director offering him a role in a Marvel film. “There have been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” said Lawrence on his Brotherly Love podcast Saturday. “I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me. And then if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character. I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room.” Lawrence, who didn’t disclose the name of the alleged director, claimed that he wasn’t the only person this has happened to. “A lot of other friends have gone through it – both men and women,” he said.