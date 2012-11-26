‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Join Reboot

CHEAT SHEET
    That high-pitched noise you hear is the squeals of all who grew up in the ’90s. Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel, the actors who played Cory and Topanga (a.k.a. TGIF’s Romeo and Juliet), have officially signed on to reprise their roles on the Disney Channel’s planned reboot of the cherished ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World. Titled Girl Meets World, the new series will follow Cory and Topanga’s 13-year-old daughter, Riley. The part is yet to be cast, and the series only has a pilot order … for now.

