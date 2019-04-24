Over 12,000 Boy Scouts Were Victims of Sexual Abuse, Says Expert

Over 12,000 Boy Scout members were allegedly sexually abused by troop leaders and volunteers, according to an expert who has been investigating the alleged abuse over the past five years. Dr. Janet Warren, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry & Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia’s medical school, testified as part of a January trial about child sex abuse at a Minnesota children's theater company. Her extensive investigation into the handling of sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts from 1944 through 2016 found that as many as 7,819 troop leaders and volunteers allegedly abused as many as 12,254 victims. Warren testified that she and her team gained access to the group's ineligible volunteer files which detailed the alleged abuses. Attorney Jeff Anderson publicly released the numbers at a press conference Tuesday, saying 130 of those alleged perpetrators are in New York and could now face legal action.