BP to Accept Partial Blame for Spill

The company will accept partial blame for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in a report on Wednesday but will also demand that other companies take more responsibility. The 200-page report is expected to say that BP employees misread pressure readings prior to the April 20 explosion. One reason that BP is demanding companies like Transocean and Haliburton accept more responsibility could be self-preservation: Had BP shouldered too much of the blame in the report, it could have had more liability for the accident.