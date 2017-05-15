Brad Grey, Former Paramount CEO, Dead at 59

CHEAT SHEET
A former chairman and chief executive of Paramout Pictures, Brad Grey, died on Sunday at his home near Los Angeles, his family announced. The 59-year-old former talent manager and producer died from cancer. Grey led the studio for 12 years before he left in February. As a talent manager, he represented stars like Adam Sandler and Brad Pitt, before producing shows like The Sopranos. He went on to produce The Departed and Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.