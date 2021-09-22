CHEAT SHEET
Brad: Angelina’s Trying to Stiff Me in $164M French Chateau Sale
Brad Pitt accused ex-wife Angelina Jolie of trying to box him out of a multimillion-dollar real estate deal in Luxembourg court Monday. The A-list couple co-owns a $164 million estate in France, Chateau Miraval, and Jolie is allegedly attempting to sell her 50-percent stake in it without first offering Pitt the chance to buy her out, as the ownership agreement states she must, according to Page Six. The 1,000-acre Miraval was the setting for the couple’s 2014 nuptials. The property dispute comes as Pitt and Jolie continue their five-year battle over custody of their six children, which a court determined in June should be shared. Jolie has fought the ruling in hopes of obtaining sole custody.