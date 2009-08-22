Brad Pitt: Cruise Flick 'Ridiculous'

CHEAT SHEET
Are Hollywood’s two biggest stars set to feud? When asked by the German magazine Stern what he thought of Tom Cruise’s movie Valkyrie, about a Nazi plot to assassinate Hitler, Brad Pitt replied simply “it was a ridiculous movie.” Pitt took the time, meanwhile, to praise his own Nazi-bashing flick, Inglourious Basterds. "The second World War could still deliver more stories and films, but I believe that Quentin [Tarantino, director] put a cover on that pot. With Basterds, everything than can be said to this genre has been said. The film destroys every symbol. The work is done, end of story."