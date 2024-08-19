Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Drops His Last Name Amid Angelina Jolie Drama

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter Shiloh has officially dropped her father’s last name following her 18th birthday.

TMZ reported that Shiloh’s request was granted by a court with no formal hearing or objection from Pitt, and she will now be now known as “Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.”

Shiloh petitioned for the change three days after her birthday on May 27. Several of her siblings had already made efforts to distance themselves from Pitt amid his eight-year divorce battle with Jolie.

Daughter Zahara—whom Pitt and Jolie adopted in 2005—appeared to drop Pitt from her last name in November when she pledged with the Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc at the historically Black Spelman College in Atlanta.

Daughter Vivienne—who Pitt and Jolie welcomed with her twin brother, Knox, in 2008—also appeared to drop Pitt when she was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” for her role as a production assistant on Broadway’s The Outsiders.

Pitt has not publicly commented about the name snubs amid his eight-year battle with Jolie over the financial details of their separation, but multiple media outlets have reported that he has has been estranged from his children since 2016.

In lawsuit over a French winery the couple once owned together, Jolie accused Pitt of a “history” of verbal and physical abuse prior to the culmination of their 2016 split, following a reportedly nightmarish plane ride during which Pitt allegedly behaved “like a monster,” People reported.