Brad Pitt’s Giggle Fit, Mitt Romney’s Turn, and More Viral Videos

10. It’s Mitt’s Turn

Call it a hunch, but we think Mitt Romney’s biggest pet peeve is being interrupted. Enjoy this compilation of Romney’s attempts to thwart those who interfere while he’s speaking.

9. Brad Pitt Gets the Giggles

No one knows what Jonah Hill said, but it must have been funny. Watch as Brad Pitt has an uncontrollable laughing attack on the set of his movie Moneyball.

8. McConaughey Gets Dazed and Confused

Ever wonder what Wooderson from the classic movie Dazed and Confused would be like all grown up? Matthew McConaughey reprises his role in this cameo-filled music video for the song “Synthesizers.”

7. When Demi Met Booze

What happens when you mix a teenage Demi Moore with copious booze and fellow underage actors? Nothing good, as evidenced by this newly surfaced video of the troubled star.

6. Giffords: ‘I Will Step Down’

In an emotional video, Rep. Gabrielle Giffords announced that she will resign from Congress to focus on her recovery. “I will return,” she promised.

5. Joe Paterno’s Legacy

Joe Paterno didn’t just coach at Penn State, he was an icon for generations of football fans. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable moments in his historic coaching career.

4. Jon Stewart Cries Over Spilled Milk

Or at least over Obama’s attempt to joke about it. Stewart relived the president’s SOTU clunker on The Daily Show, concluding that the worst part wasn’t the crowd’s reaction but something that hits a lot closer to home.

3. Newt Gingrich’s Awkward Silence

It’s not often that the 2012 contender is at a loss for words, but one blow from Mitt Romney got his tongue at the NBC debate: what really went down when the former speaker was a consultant for Freddie Mac? We never thought we’d see the day.

2. Gabby’s Emotional Farewell

Gabrielle Giffords officially resigned from Congress on Wednesday, sent off with a tearful address from her friend and fellow congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

1. Clooney Defends Being Called a Sellout

In this clip from Newsweek’s 2012 Oscar Roundtable, George Clooney talks about the other side job that has people calling him a sellout. “I don’t give a shit,” he says. See what he’s referring to in the video below.